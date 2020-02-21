Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, 554,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 621,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Teekay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teekay by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.