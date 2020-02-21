Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, 554,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 621,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.
