Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, 554,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 621,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teekay by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit