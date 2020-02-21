Telstra (ASX:TLS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.80. Telstra shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 18,702,465 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.70.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

About Telstra (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

