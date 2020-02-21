TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Trading Down 0.1%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $165.30 and last traded at $167.66, 2,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

