Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Temenos alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of TMNSF stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. Temenos has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Temenos (TMNSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.