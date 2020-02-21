Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tennant updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.15 EPS.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tennant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,496,435.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

