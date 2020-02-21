Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

TEX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 69.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

