Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

TYM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 65,660,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24. Tertiary Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

