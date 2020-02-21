Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
TYM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 65,660,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24. Tertiary Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
