Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.47.

Tesla stock opened at $899.41 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

