Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.58 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $251.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $262.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 154,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

