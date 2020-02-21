Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

