The Providence Service (PRSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRSC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,610. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $900.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRSC. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

