TheStreet Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to D+

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NOW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.