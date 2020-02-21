TheStreet Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to D+

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

DNOW opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NOW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit