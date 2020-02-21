Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

NYSE:TIF opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

