Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

