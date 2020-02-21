Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TMST traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 338,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,136. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

