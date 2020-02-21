TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

