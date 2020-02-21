Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 33,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 654 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

