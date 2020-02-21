Traders Purchase High Volume of Citizens Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,144 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.78 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.