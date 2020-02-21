Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,436 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

