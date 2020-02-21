TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $683.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $685.33 million. TransUnion posted sales of $619.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.70.

TRU stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,331. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

