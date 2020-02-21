TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of TRU traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 1,141,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,331. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

