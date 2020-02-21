TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE TRU opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.70.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

