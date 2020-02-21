TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-$2.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

TRU traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.70.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

