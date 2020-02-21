TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

