TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit