Trident Group (TRDT) Price Down 50% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.02956127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.