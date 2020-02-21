Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Trinseo worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 424.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 26.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,093. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

