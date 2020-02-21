Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 4.8%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $33.82, 16,056 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 322,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $894,950. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

