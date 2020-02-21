TTC (TTC) Market Cap Hits $14.51 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and $500,822.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 857,723,057 coins and its circulating supply is 400,697,902 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.