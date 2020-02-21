Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $959,702.40 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. 467,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Twilio by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

