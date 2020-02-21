UBS Group Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $440.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

NYSE:TFX opened at $384.36 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

