UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.50

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.50 and traded as high as $87.30. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 1,727,529 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

