Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 12,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 151,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.