United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $14.40. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

