US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 3,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,597. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

