US Bancorp DE Buys 10,806 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 789.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.33. 9,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,126,394.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,938 shares of company stock worth $25,519,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

