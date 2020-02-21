US Bancorp DE Buys 1,451 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $81.08. 4,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

