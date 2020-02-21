US Bancorp DE Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.08. 2,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,301. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $362.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

