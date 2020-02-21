US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,578 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delek US were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 10,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.