US Bancorp DE Sells 1,537 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 8,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

