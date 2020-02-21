USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Purchases $51,191.70 in Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager purchased 8,981 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USAK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 203,798 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 361,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

