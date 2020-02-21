USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Purchases $51,191.70 in Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager purchased 8,981 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
USAK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $19.29.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.