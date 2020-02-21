Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% (~$2.88-2.96 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.30-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $112.94 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

