ValuEngine Lowers Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WSTL opened at $0.99 on Monday. Westell Technologies has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman bought 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.