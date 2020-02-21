Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,440,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,775,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.