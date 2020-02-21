Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,824,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

