Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.85, approximately 1,367,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,297,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

