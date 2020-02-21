Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

