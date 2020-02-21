Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.69 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.56-3.69 EPS.

VTR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

