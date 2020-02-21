Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.65

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.65 and traded as high as $29.01. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2,426,525 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.68.

About Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

