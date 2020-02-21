Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.76% of Veritex worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

