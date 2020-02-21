VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 7,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,516. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

